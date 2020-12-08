McDonald's fans spot holiday pies back on some menus: 'Finally'

This pie in the sky might be a lot closer than you think.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at McDonald’s, as the chain is serving its signature holiday pies at select restaurants across the U.S.

In recent days, fans craving the seasonal favorite have celebrated the news on social media. Some Twitter users praised the pie's return with cries of "finally," while others demanded answers from Mickey D's as to where they can find the sweet treat nearby.

Replying to two users hungry for answers on the holiday pie’s whereabouts, the Golden Arches vaguely offered that menus vary by store location.

When reached for comment on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the chain told Fox News that the fan-favorite dessert is a seasonal menu item, offered regionally across the U.S. for a limited time.

Starving for specifics, one fan joked that the secrecy shrouding the availability of the custard-filled pies felt “highly illegal” and warranted legal action.

“We the people deserve to know where the Holiday Pies are,” she declared, adding the hashtag #FreeTheHolidayPie.

Meanwhile, a product page for the holiday pies on McDonald’s website is mysteriously missing a photo – perhaps suggesting that a wider rollout of the sweet treat is still in the works for the most wonderful time of the year.

