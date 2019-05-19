McDonald's allegedly gives hot chocolate to man with deadly dairy allergy

A mistaken drink order could have killed a man at a McDonald’s in England.

A paramedic reportedly ordered a black coffee but was accidentally given chocolate milk. Unfortunately, the customer suffers from a severe lactose allergy. All it took was one sip of the wrong beverage for a severe reaction to begin.

George Brown, a 22-year-old paramedic, ordered a black coffee from a self-serve kiosk at the McDonald’s in Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester, The Sun reports. He was mistakenly given a hot chocolate by the restaurant, however. He told The Sun that he took one sip and spit it out, but it was too late.

“My tongue started swelling immediately. I was wheezing, dizzy and short of breath,” he told The Sun. “The risk with an allergic reaction is that they are unpredictable. You can’t tell if they’re going to get worse. A reaction like this can narrow your airways to the point where you can’t breathe, and then the heart stops, which means death. That’s the severe level it could have gone to. I could have died.”

Fortunately, Brown was on duty and with his partner at the time. He was administered nebulized medication and an antihistamine for the swelling. Although George lost consciousness, he was stabilized and has reportedly recovered, The Sun reports.

In a statement obtained by The Sun, McDonald’s called the incident a “most unfortunate error” and apologized. They also stated that employees at the location were given extra training on allergen awareness.

According to George, after reaching out to the restaurant, the McDonald’s offered a free replacement black coffee and “some free breakfast.”

McDonald's did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.