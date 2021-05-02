McDonald's customer finds weight-loss promotion added to her delivery order

People just want to eat without being pressured.

Over the past year, more people have turned to using food delivery services like UberEats or DoorDash. This has apparently led some delivery drivers to try and take advantage of the increase in business by promoting a side business.

One customer, however, claims that her DoorDash delivery driver may not have realized the implications of a coupon they added to the bag.

A TikTok user posting under the name Soozieque posted a video to her account revealing what she found included in an order of McDonald’s. Apparently, someone added a promotional offer for a weight loss club.

According to the TikTok post, the woman believes that her DoorDash driver slipped the card into her bag. In response to a comment on the video, she explained that the McDonald’s bag had been taped shut with yellow stickers, but there still would have been room for someone to slip something in.

As many of the video’s commenters pointed out, it’s against the DoorDash terms of service for drivers to sell or promote personal products while delivering for the company.

Many commenters agreed that the card had some unpleasant implications. "Usually I’m against leaving negative reviews but I’ll give you a pass for this one," wrote on user.

Another used added, "’Lose weight, ask me how,’ as you ordered McDonald’s, like what kind of low ball?"

Some users, however, were sympathetic to the driver.

"This person is probably just struggling to make ends meet," wrote one user, "and doing whatever they can to make money, don’t internalize it."