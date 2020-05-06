Burger King to allow reservations for in-restaurant dining at locations in Italy

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Burger King will seat you now.

A Burger King in Italy is testing a reservation option for its tables as part of its commitment to social distancing.

The international burger chain is reportedly trialing an app that would allow people order food, pay and book a table at one of its three Milan restaurant locations.

The app has not rolled out yet, as Italians customers are not allowed to dine-in until at least June, when restrictions are projected to lift. But as soon as restaurants can reopen, the fast-food chain plans to launch the app as a way to ensure people maintain social distancing at its stores.

"We need to be good at showing people that it's safe to come to a place which is perceived as being crowded, and give them options so they understand there is a safe way to come in," Andrea Valota, Burger King's chief in Italy, said in an interview with Reuters.

According to the outlet, around a third of the restaurant’s available tables will be available to reserve during peak lunch and dinner time hours.

Burger King reportedly reorganized its kitchen protocols during the forced lockdowns in Italy, so staff can stay further apart while working.

Burger King is far from the only business getting creative about reopening once allowed.

A Dutch McDonald’s is testing a social distance restaurant, which could feature designated markers for guests to wait while keeping 6 feet apart, as well as table service where meals would be delivered via trolley to limit guest interaction.

Six Flags in the United States has also announced a planned reservation system for guests in order to limit the amount of visitors in the park at any one time.