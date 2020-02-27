McDonald's customer given a 'monstrosity' when he asked for 'extra cream cheese' on bagel

This guy looks like he’s set with cream cheese for the rest of the year.

A McDonald’s customer in Canada shared a photo of what happened when he ordered a bagel with “extra cream cheese.” It seems that the worker handling his order may have taken him a little too literally.

Bryan Passifiume shared photos of the bagel on his Twitter page and it’s safe to say that he got a lot of cream cheese. The glob of cheese appears to be thicker than the actual bagel itself.

In a follow-up post, he explained, “I ordered extra cream cheese as they usually just apply it like butter, but this is clearly just an exercise in passive-aggressiveness. How do I possibly eat this?”

The post garnered over 10,000 likes and received plenty of responses from shocked social media users.

“I can’t get Big Mac sauce on my cheeseburger and this guy got $300 worth of cream cheese on one bagel,” wrote one user.

Another user, who claimed to be a former McDonald’s employee, attempted to explain a possible reason. He wrote, “Did this to a 10:57 PM drive through customer’s 1/4 pounder with cheese in a Pembroke Pines McDonald’s in 1983. Extra pickles out the wazzo. Definitely was stretching my passive-aggressive wings in that moment. No regrets.”

Someone else shared a similar (but also, opposite) story about their experience at the fast-food place, writing, “My dad one time ordered a cheeseburger with ‘nothing on it’ at a McDonald’s and they gave him only a bun.”

According to Passifiume, McDonald’s saw the tweet and took action. He posted, “So building security just came to my desk — some bigwigs from McDonalds Canada were downstairs, seeking an audience. Turns out they were hooking the Toronto Sun newsroom up with breakfast — featuring a pile of cream cheese bagels. Team McDs for the win!”