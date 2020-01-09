McDonald's customer buys breakfast for strangers, unaware of how heartbreaking their meal was

This brings a new definition to the term “happy meal.”

An unidentified customer paid for a stranger’s meal, possibly unaware of how much it would mean to the recipients. It turns out, they might have paid for one of the most heart-wrenching meals ever.

Kellie Kendall was having breakfast with her son last week at a McDonald’s in West Bend, Wis., Fox 6 Now reports. This wasn’t a regular meal, however.

“To the person who paid for our breakfast today, I hope this finds you,” she wrote on Facebook. “You saw my son in uniform in line behind you at the drive-thru & wanted to thank him for his service. You don’t know how much I needed your brand of sunshine today.”

While this would have been enough to make the act of kindness worth it, Kendall’s story goes even further.

“Before Christmas, I was diagnosed with Malignant Melanoma (which metastasized) to my lungs,” she wrote. “It’s always hard returning my son to the Army but today was especially hard not knowing if I’ll ever see him again.”

Kendall continued to praise her community, saying, “We just moved to West Bend and we are in love with our new community. There is so much good in the world. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

According to Fox 6 Now, this particular McDonald’s is a popular spot for “paying it forward,” where people randomly pay for a stranger’s meal. This particular incident shows how much random acts of kindness can help others.