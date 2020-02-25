McDonald's auctioning $90G Golden Shamrock Shake on eBay for charity

McDonald’s is looking to give away a pot of gold – or more accurately, a cup of gold – in honor of its legendary Shamrock Shake.

Mickey D's iconic drink turns 50 this year and, in celebration of its golden anniversary, the fast-food chain is auctioning off a glitzy collectible cup for a good cause.

Hitting the eBay for Charity auction block on Tuesday, super-fans can try their luck at winning Golden Shamrock Shake cup, which is appraised at $90,000 — it is made of 18K gold and adorned with 50 green emeralds and white diamonds to honor 50 years of the Shamrock Shake. The sparkling cup also features 50 yellow diamonds in a Golden Arches logo, to represent its years of success at McDonald’s.

MCDONALD'S WORKER PUNCHED BY CUSTOMER OVER FREE CUP OF WATER: REPORT

According to the listing page, 100 percent of sales will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RHMC), which helps support families with ill or injured children during difficult times.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Despite the minty vanilla milkshake’s longtime popularity, what’s lesser-known is its philanthropic past. Sales from the Shamrock Shake helped build the inaugural Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia in 1974, the company said.

“Tradition calls for a 50th anniversary to be celebrated with gold, so we wanted to create an item that not only represented this milestone, but our delicious Shamrock Shake,” McDonald’s Vice President of U.S. Communications, Dave Tovar, said in a statement. “We invite all our fans to join us in this celebration as we cheers to 50 delicious years with the Golden Shamrock Shake and help raise funds for RMHC and its incredible cause.”

Though the opening bid for the Golden Shamrock Shake began at $1, bids had rocketed to over $15,000 as of Tuesday morning.

The auction will end on March 6 at 5 a.m., but that’s not the only way to win. Customers can also try their luck at winning a Golden Shamrock Shake by purchasing the drink or an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry through McDonald’s mobile, and be automatically entered to win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2020 Shamrock Shake became available at McDonald’s across the US, Canada and Ireland starting Feb. 19. And because green is the reason for the season, check out these surprising facts about the much-loved milkshake.