15 Celebrity-Owned Alcohol Brands

Lydia Culp

Aviation Gin: Ryan Reynolds The actor, writer, and producer acquired ownership of Aviation Gin in February 2018, and says anyone who thinks all gin tastes the same is mistaken. “Aviation is in a completely different league,” said Reynolds in a press release issued shortly after he acquired the brand. (Aviation Gin) aviation-gin:-ryan-reynolds-

Sauza 901: Justin Timberlake Named for "the time when the night gets interesting ," Sauza 901 debuted in 2014. In describing his luxury tequila, Timberlake said the symbiotic relationship between tequila and limes is now obsolete. (Reuters) sauza-901:-justin-timberlake

Backstage Whiskey- Darius Rucker This country rock star and owner of Forbidden—his older bourbon brand—gives fans even more to celebrate with Backstage Whiskey. Now they can party to Rucker’s music with his liquor. (Image courtesy of Reuters) backstage-whiskey--darius-rucker

D'Ussé Cognac- Jay-Z When the rapper visited the Chateau in 2011 to taste samples, Billboard reported it was clear Jay-Z was “an obvious fan of Cognac.” So he helped develop a luxury Cognac, D'Ussé, to give fans a taste of the exceptional. (Image courtesy of Reuters) d'ussé-cognac--jay-z

Old Whiskey River- Willie Nelson A tribute to his 1978 hit song, Whiskey River, this 86 proof small-batch bourbon is handcrafted in Bardstown, Kentucky to Nelson’s taste. Each bottle comes with a Willie Nelson guitar pick. (Image courtesy of Reuters) old-whiskey-river--willie-nelson

Miraval- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt The former couple doesn’t just own a wine brand, but a whole vineyard in the South of France. Though wine lovers and Brangelina lovers alike feared the sale of their vineyard upon their separation, they still own the estate together. (Image courtesy of Reuters) miraval--angelina-jolie-and-brad-pitt

DeLeon- Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Rapper Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy, joined Diageo, a leader in beverage alcohol, to purchase DeLeon, which had launched in 2009 to Hollywood and U.S. music elites. Combs also owns The Blue Flame agency, which "has collaborated with Diageo in marketing Ciroc ultra-premium vodka in the U.S. since 2007," according to a press release. (Image courtesy of Reuters) deleon--sean-"p.-diddy"-combs-

Casamigos Tequila- George Clooney When George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Michael Meldman designed Casamigos Tequila, they did so out of a desire to consume the best tequila possible and intended to share it with their family and friends only. Creating wealth and success beyond their wildest expectations, the three sold Casamigos to Diageo for $1 billion. (Image courtesy of Reuters) casamigos-tequila--george-clooney

Virginia Black- Drake With Drake’s Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey, all one needs is “one sip and woo!” according to his father in the product's commercial. The rapper partnered with spirits producer and entrepreneur Brent Hocking to produce this aged Bourbon whiskey. And for those who love the partners' vision to redefine whiskey, there's good news: anyone can invest in the brand. (Image courtesy of Virginia Black) virginia-black--drake

Conjure Cognac- Chris "Ludacris" Bridges In 2009, the rapper, partnering with Kim Birkedal Hartmann, founded the luxury liquor brand. According to Liquor.com, Ludacris enjoys drinking Conjure Cognac with a splash of cola. (Image courtesy of Reuters) conjure-cognac--chris-"ludacris"-bridges

Diving into Hampton Water- Bon Jovi In January, rock star Bon Jovi dove into the wine industry with his new premium rosé wine. Partnered with acclaimed French winemaker, Gerard Bertrand, the two plan to launch their wine just before Spring 2018. (Image courtesy of Reuters) diving-into-hampton-water--bon-jovi

Malibu Red- Ne-Yo The R&B siniger-song writer helped launch this refreshing and smooth rum in 2012, and it's been on the market since. (Image courtesy of Reuters) malibu-red--ne-yo

Mmmhops- Hanson Fans may know them for their MMMBops, but now everyone can get to know their Mmmhops. The Hanson Brothers launched their flagship beer, Mmmhops, in 2013 and give away a free song with every bottle. (Image courtesy of Reuters) mmmhops--hanson

Skinnygirl- Bethenny Frankel Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl alcoholic beverage collection offers low-calorie alcohol options with a high-quality taste. Since 2012, Frankel’s Skinnygirl has offered a sundry collection of alcohol with enough options to stock a guilt-free bar. (Image courtesy of Reuters) skinnygirl--bethenny-frankel