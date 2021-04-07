Maryland corrections officers accused of driving into Taco Bell following feud with employees

Taco bout trouble.

Two corrections officers in Maryland have been accused of driving into a Taco Bell following a feud with employees last week.

On Tuesday, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Tanesha Renea Williams and Diamond Shanay Johnson in connection with the crime.

On March 31, just before 10:30 p.m., a suspect argued with a drive-thru worker at a Taco Bell in Waldorf. Then, the would-be customer allegedly exited the vehicle, assaulted the employee and got back inside the car. From there, the silver sedan drove around to the front of the restaurant, where a group of people had gathered. Those on foot screamed at the car, before the driver reversed and accelerated forward, knocking the people to the ground and shattering the chain’s glass entrance on impact.

Footage of the frightening sight has been viewed over 140,000 times since it hit Twitter. After the crash, the driver fled the scene, NBC Washington reports. Authorities responded to restaurant, and several people were treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Now, the sheriff’s office believes that Williams, 25, was the driver, and Johnson, 28, was the passenger. Authorities say that both of the Waldorf women exited the car and argued at the drive-thru window, before Williams plowed the car into the front of the restaurant. Five days later, both were arrested, per a news release.

Williams has since been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and traffic violations, among other related charges Johnson has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, plus other related charges.

Both of the Waldorf women are currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Williams and Johnson are employed as corrections officers in Prince George's County, Fox 5 reports. Authorities told the outlet that the women will be moved to "non-operational" status "pending the disposition of their cases" at this time.