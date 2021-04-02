Maryland police search for Taco Bell customer who plowed car into restaurant after reported dispute with staff

Taco bout a mess.

Police in Maryland are searching for a driver who plowed into a Taco Bell, knocking people off their feet and shattering the glass entrance following a reported dispute with staff.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, which occurred at one of the taco chain’s Waldorf locations on Wednesday night around 10:23 p.m., Fox 5 DC reports. Authorities said the trouble began when someone in the suspect’s vehicle started an argument with an employee working the drive-thru window. Then, the would-be customer allegedly exited the vehicle, assaulted the employee and got back inside the car, according to TheBayNet.com.

WARNING: Video contains profanity

From there, the silver sedan drove around to the front of the restaurant, where a group of people had gathered. Those on foot screamed at the car, before the driver reversed and accelerated forward, knocking people to the ground and shattering the glass entrance of the restaurant on impact.

Footage of the frightening sight has been viewed over 100,000 times since it hit Twitter later that night. After the crash, the driver fled the scene, NBC Washington reports.

Authorities responded to restaurant, where two people were treated by emergency personnel and one person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Though police say they’ve located the suspected assailant’s vehicle at a nearby house, they are still searching to identify the driver and anyone else who may have been in the car.

Now, anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 301-932-2222, or through Charles County Crime Solvers’ anonymous tip line at 1-866-411. A cash reward is being offered for information.

As of Thursday, the entrance to the Waldorf Taco Bell was reportedly boarded up with plywood.