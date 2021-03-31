Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Food Trends
Published

Map reveals most popular cocktails across US during pandemic

Researchers 'poured' over Google Trends data from the last 12 months

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Coronavirus lockdown: People are buying tons of alcoholVideo

Coronavirus lockdown: People are buying tons of alcohol

Alcohol sales has seen a marked increase recently amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Here's where different spirits now stand.

Who needs a drink?

Living through a pandemic has moved many to bend an elbow, and a new report claims to have identified the most popular cocktails in each state through the last historic year.

From coast to coast, the most popular cocktail in the U.S. was the beloved mimosa.

From coast to coast, the most popular cocktail in the U.S. was the beloved mimosa. (iStock)

In a new report, travel blog Upgraded Points "poured" over Google Trends data from March 2020 to March of this year to determine which cocktails Americans searched for most. From there, the numbers were crunched to deduce the hottest drinks in each state, as well as the most-searched sips on a national level.

The most popular cocktails in the U.S. from March 2020 to March 2021 via Google Trends data, per Upgraded Points.

The most popular cocktails in the U.S. from March 2020 to March 2021 via Google Trends data, per Upgraded Points. (Upgraded Points)

'EMOTIONAL SUPPORT BEER' HAS BECOME A REALITY AFTER LAST YEAR'S VIRAL JOKE

If you can imagine yourself with a refreshing Paloma in California or margarita in Texas, you should buy the next round -- and here's the full list of most-desired drinks in each state.

If you can imagine yourself with a refreshing Paloma in California or margarita in Texas, you should buy the next round -- and here's the full list of most-desired drinks in each state. (Upgraded Points)

If you can imagine yourself with a refreshing Paloma in California or margarita in Texas, you should buy the next round, as people in the country’s most populous states craved tequila-based cocktails. In a nod to warmer weather, Floridians daydreamed about piña coladas, while New Yorkers searched for coquitos. Moving west, Pennsylvanians researched tequila sunrises and Illinoisians craved Moscow mules, per the findings.

From coast to coast, the most popular cocktail in the U.S. (based on the number of states searching for each drink most frequently) was the beloved mimosa, according to data. The fizzy cocktail of champagne and orange juice was closely trailed by the piña colada and wine cooler.

"In the end, the cocktails that Americans searched for showed that people were willing to treat themselves to some fun, delicious flavors even when they couldn’t head to local bars or travel to destination restaurants," researchers summarized the roundup.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

2020 was truly an exhausting year, so cheers to that, indeed. 

Believe it or not, however, recent Nielsen data shows that liquor sales are slumping in the U.S. for the first time since the pandemic began.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.