Map reveals most popular cocktails across US during pandemic

Who needs a drink?

Living through a pandemic has moved many to bend an elbow, and a new report claims to have identified the most popular cocktails in each state through the last historic year.

In a new report, travel blog Upgraded Points "poured" over Google Trends data from March 2020 to March of this year to determine which cocktails Americans searched for most. From there, the numbers were crunched to deduce the hottest drinks in each state, as well as the most-searched sips on a national level.

If you can imagine yourself with a refreshing Paloma in California or margarita in Texas, you should buy the next round, as people in the country’s most populous states craved tequila-based cocktails. In a nod to warmer weather, Floridians daydreamed about piña coladas, while New Yorkers searched for coquitos. Moving west, Pennsylvanians researched tequila sunrises and Illinoisians craved Moscow mules, per the findings.

From coast to coast, the most popular cocktail in the U.S. (based on the number of states searching for each drink most frequently) was the beloved mimosa, according to data. The fizzy cocktail of champagne and orange juice was closely trailed by the piña colada and wine cooler.

"In the end, the cocktails that Americans searched for showed that people were willing to treat themselves to some fun, delicious flavors even when they couldn’t head to local bars or travel to destination restaurants," researchers summarized the roundup.

2020 was truly an exhausting year, so cheers to that, indeed.

Believe it or not, however, recent Nielsen data shows that liquor sales are slumping in the U.S. for the first time since the pandemic began.