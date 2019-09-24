Man's mayo swap to fool girlfriend both delights and 'disgusts' Reddit

Half the price, all the deviousness.

A man has shared a condiment scam that he has been pulling on his significant other for a year now – and Reddit seems to be mixed about it.

The anonymous poster shared a picture of him with two open mayonnaise jars and a piping bag. The headline reads, “Piping the Aldi mayo into the same Hellman’s bottle we’ve had for a year so the missis will not know she’s a commoner.”

The post, which was published in the subreddit CasualUK, received nearly 2K upvotes with many in support of the swap, and some who even shared their own tricks they have pulled.

“Doing God's work,” a Redditor commented.

“That's illegal but genius,” another wrote.

“That’s commitment,” one wrote, referring to the man’s year-long scam.

“I did this to my kids,” one mom wrote.

“I used to work at Subway and they got us to put light mayo into the full-fat bottles, i guess it was cheaper than ordering each kind, tasted like crap too, I think they only offer low fat now,” one person shared.

However, there were some who felt changing the mayo out was a bit too far – especially since the Redditor was piping full-fat mayo into a “light” mayonnaise bottle.

“Too far,” one Redditor wrote.

“This disgusts me in a way I can't explain,” another commented.

“If someone swapped lighter mayo for full-fat mayo I would be livid. All the extra calories I'd consume without knowing it...” another shared.

“If she doesn’t tell the difference I will be shocked. If it ain’t Hellman’s light I can tell right away,” one person wrote.

And then there were some that just had an issue with the mayonnaise brand in general.

“Literally every other brand you can find will be better. I bought a bottle of Japanese mayo for 6 quid (a lot for mayo) and it was awesome, but nothing on what the continent has going on,” one person wrote.

“Once you've tried polish mayo, you never go back,” one commented.

It’s unknown if the Redditor will confess to his significant other about the year-long deceit.