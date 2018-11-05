Man injured by exploding Corona beer bottle: 'It’s like they are selling glass hand grenades'

Another man says he was badly injured when a Corona beer bottle suddenly exploded, shooting shards of glass into his leg.

“It’s like they are selling glass hand grenades,” retired California lawyer John Jay Curtis said of the New York-based brewing company.

Curtis, 75, is the third man in recent months to tell The Post that a Corona bottle exploded while he was handling it, causing gruesome injury.

Curtis said he was carrying a 24-bottle case of Corona into his Mission Viejo, Calif., house Sept. 25 — walking toward the door to his kitchen from the garage — when “there was an explosion like someone shot off a grenade.

“All of a sudden, I’m in abject pain and thrown back on the ground. My right leg is all cut and bleeding profusely,” Curtis said.

“I passed out and lost consciousness for maybe 20 seconds and just bled everywhere, and then I come to, and I scream for my partner to come out and help me, and he did, and he started picking out the glass.

“It took us 20 minutes to stop the bleeding and get the glass out,” Curtis said.

Then in the ensuing days, the wound “started festering and got red and started hurting,” Curtis said.

“I contacted my primary care physician, who said, ‘I feel something in there.’ She numbed me up and took a scalpel and found a little shard of glass that was in there.”

Curtis said that at some point, a nurse told him about news articles involving people who were allegedly blinded by exploding Corona bottles.

In July, The Post wrote about barback Gonzalo Luis-Morales, who says he was partially blinded by an exploding Corona bottle while he was working at a Manhattan bar.

A few weeks later, construction worker Lachtman Ramnanan contacted The Post to say that on Father’s Day a month earlier, a Corona bottle blew up, also partly blinding him.

Curtis said he contacted Corona brewer Constellation Brands Inc. in upstate Victor and bottle manufacturer Owens-Illinois, which is incorporated in Delaware, and they told him they would come inspect what’s left of the bottles from the Corona case he bought.

Either way, he said, he plans to sue over his injury.

“What the hell did Corona do to solve this” after the other two men reported being injured, Curtis asked.

He added that he wants Corona to issue a recall so that these types of injuries don’t continue to happen.

Michael McGrew, a spokesman for Constellation, said, “We take any claims related to consumer safety, health and well-being seriously. I can say unequivocally that we conduct rigorous testing throughout our production process, and our bottles are designed and tested to maintain their integrity.

“We will investigate the matter and remain committed to ensuring that our products continue to meet our high-quality standards.”

Owens-Illinios did not return a request for comment.

Meanwhile, John Danzi, a lawyer for Luis-Morales and Ramnanan, said, “Mr. Curtis is another victim of Constellation and their refusal to modify their manufacturing process.”