California man attacks tea shop customers with homemade blowtorch, hatchet, terrifying video shows

A man was arrested after he tried to set several people on fire inside a boba tea shop in Berkeley, Calif., according to police.

The suspect, identified by police as Brandon McGlone, 46, reportedly started his bizarre attack on two men outside a pizza shop on Monday night.

According to a press release from Berkeley Police, McGlone knocked their food off the table, threatened to light them on fire and eventually sprayed WD-40 on them as they walked away.

From there, he entered a boba tea shop called Feng Cha Teahouse and sprayed two other people with WD-40 before lighting the spray, according to the release.

Security footage acquired by San Francisco’s KPIX5 shows the moment the tea shop customers were attacked.

In the video, a man steps barely inside the shop before he takes a canister and sprays the hair of two people waiting in line for tea.

Almost immediately, the spray is lit on fire and the customers duck and extinguish the flames from their hair.

The man quickly leaves the restaurant and several customers follow him, the video shows.

“He said something right before he sprayed, and it was kind of like an evil chuckle,” one woman told KPIX 5.

According to police, several people nearby “tried to subdue the suspect,” after he left the tea shop. In the struggle, McGlone “showed others that he was armed with a hatchet.”

“He was holding the ax and he was, like, just staggering around, and he was getting closer and closer and it was really scary,” the woman told KPIX5.

Eventually, police convinced McGlone to put down his hatchet. When they searched him, they also found other weapons including several knives, a machete, matches, lighters and “several ‘Molotov cocktails,’” -- containers filled with a flammable liquid and a way to ignite them -- according to police.

No one was seriously injured, according to reports.

On Wednesday, McGlone was charged with arson, criminal threats, throwing a flammable substance on another, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of destructive devices, among other charges, according to the press release.

