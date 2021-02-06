Expand / Collapse search
Malaysian restaurant offers drive-in dining inspired by airline meals

Motorists are served meals on a tray with a ‘proper dining set’

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6

A restaurant in Malaysia is giving customers a chance to dine without having to leave their cars.

Padi House restaurant, in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, announced last week on social media that it would be offering drive-in service to patrons who miss eating out. 

Customers can pre-order their meals, or order them after they arrive at the restaurant’s parking lot, according to another social media post. And unlike a typical takeaway meal, Padi House’s drive-in meals come on a tray with a "proper dining set," the restaurant said.

According to Reuters, Padi House closed its dine-in service because of the coronavirus and had previously only offered takeaway meals. 

Customers dine in their car outside Padi House restaurant, during a lockdown due to the coronavirus, in Cyberjaya, Malaysia. (REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng)

But the restaurant’s business dropped 80% and Padi House owner Leow Kim Ngan had to improvise. 

He told Reuters that the inspiration for drive-in dining came from airline meals.

A waiter serves a customer outside Padi House restaurant for 'dine in car' service. (REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng)

"It’s very challenging, we have to think of a new way to find more income," Leow told the news agency.

According to Reuters, Malaysia is currently under a nationwide lockdown, which is supposed to end on Feb. 18. The country is averaging more than 4,600 new coronavirus cases a day, the news agency reported.

According to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus map, Malaysia has had 238,721 coronavirus cases and 857 deaths.

A Padi House dish for 'dine in car' service is pictured. (REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng)

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.