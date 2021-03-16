Louisiana restaurant owner apologizes for 'discriminatory' message left on Black family's receipt

The owner of a Louisiana sandwich shop has publically apologized after a Black family found a discriminatory comment on their receipt.

On Saturday, a group of customers ordered crawfish and fountain drinks for a dine-in meal at Frank's Poboys in Opelousas, realizing their receipt had been addressed to "balck [sic] family by the window," KATC reports. The image circulated on social media, prompting the shop’s owner to issue an apology.

Addressing the open letter to "my current, past and future customers" in a Sunday Facebook post, Frank’s Poboys owner Michael Fontenot expressed remorse and stressed a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination. He added that the employee involved in the situation will be disciplined and may be terminated.

"It is with a humble heart I come to you asking for grace and forgiveness on behalf of myself, my family and all my staff due to an employee who not only used poor judgment when identifying a customer for our internal ordering system, but created pain and hurt feelings," Fontenot wrote. "I have a zero tolerance policy regarding any discriminatory behavior, and while I believe the sincere remorse expressed to me by the server, the action was still a violation of those expectations and will be disciplined, up to and including termination."

"Further, this experience has shown a need to re-engage my staff in trainings and effective immediately, staff will only use customer names in the system, which is already a universal standard," he said. "I am hoping the family impacted by this unfortunate and hurtful experience reads this and will contact me, and as always I am grateful for love we’ve received from the community since 2016. I am once again apologizing for this unfortunate experience."

Following up in the comments section, Fontenot claimed that he immediately addressed the incident when it was brought to his attention. However, he said he was unaware of the racist comment on the receipt until it surfaced on social media.

"I'm am truly sorry," the sandwich shop owner said.

A spokesperson for Frank’s Poboys was not immediately available to offer further comment to Fox News.