Last-minute Halloween treat is easy and quick to make, mom says

Need a last-minute, no-muss no-fuss Halloween treat? A Florida mother shared what she called "the easiest Halloween treat" to make.

Mackenzie Biehl, 35, is a wife, mom and social media content creator living in Tallahassee.

Biehl previously shared how to turn a plastic cauldron into a Halloween wine dispenser, but she said transforming store-bought doughnuts into edible vampires is even easier and can be completed in about five minutes. (See the video at the top of this article.)

HALLOWEEN BOXED WINE DISPENSES BLOOD-RED VINO FROM SPOOKY CAULDRON

"They make great Halloween treats and also classroom treats or just a fun Halloween breakfast [or snack] for your kids," she told Fox News Digital.

Biehl chose glazed doughnuts to create her little monsters, but said almost any doughnut would do.

"I'm sure you can do other flavors as well," she said.

She uses cookie icing as the glue for the edible eyes, but said melted chocolate would probably work as well.

HALLOWEEN CANDY TIPS FROM A CHEF AND FATHER OF 4: 'MAKE IT WORTH IT'

Finally, she simply presses plastic vampire teeth into the hole of the doughnuts to give the popular breakfast treats or snacks their "bite."

"When I shared this on Instagram, some parents were concerned it wasn't a completely edible treat," she said. "So, I did find an alternative."

Biehl said she uses candy teeth, applying the same cookie frosting to glue the top and bottom teeth to make a "fully edible treat."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

But the plastic teeth have an added use, Biehl said.

"It's fun because the kids get a little toy with those fangs," she said.

"So, they eat their doughnut and then they have some fangs to play with at the end."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Biehl said she was giving these to her kids as a fun breakfast treat on Halloween morning. She also delivered a batch to her children's teachers at school last Halloween.

Parents or grandparents can select any doughnut (or muffin) choice of their own to use, of course. The creation is easily adaptable.

Monster Donuts by Mackenzie Biehl

Supplies

Doughnuts

Vampire fangs

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Edible eyes

Cookie frosting for glue