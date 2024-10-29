Expand / Collapse search
Food-Drink

Last-minute Halloween treat is easy and quick to make, mom says

Vampire fangs can be fully edible or become a 'fun' toy for the kids

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
'Easiest Halloween treat' from a Florida mom of two Video

'Easiest Halloween treat' from a Florida mom of two

Mackenzie Biehl, a wife and mother of two living in Tallahassee, Florida, demonstrates the ease with which she creates these quick and simple "monster donuts" for Halloween.

Need a last-minute, no-muss no-fuss Halloween treat? A Florida mother shared what she called "the easiest Halloween treat" to make. 

Mackenzie Biehl, 35, is a wife, mom and social media content creator living in Tallahassee.

Biehl previously shared how to turn a plastic cauldron into a Halloween wine dispenser, but she said transforming store-bought doughnuts into edible vampires is even easier and can be completed in about five minutes. (See the video at the top of this article.)

"They make great Halloween treats and also classroom treats or just a fun Halloween breakfast [or snack] for your kids," she told Fox News Digital.

Biehl chose glazed doughnuts to create her little monsters, but said almost any doughnut would do.

Mackenzie Biehl poses with her spooky wine cauldron while holding up one of her "monster donuts" with vampire fangs.

Mom Mackenzie Biehl of Florida holds up one of her "monster donut" creations with vampire fangs.  (Mackenzie Biehl)

"I'm sure you can do other flavors as well," she said.

She uses cookie icing as the glue for the edible eyes, but said melted chocolate would probably work as well.

Finally, she simply presses plastic vampire teeth into the hole of the doughnuts to give the popular breakfast treats or snacks their "bite."

Mackenzie Biehl says these "monster donuts" are the easiest Halloween treats to make.

Biehl said her "monster donuts" are the easiest Halloween treats to make. (Mackenzie Biehl)

"When I shared this on Instagram, some parents were concerned it wasn't a completely edible treat," she said. "So, I did find an alternative."

Biehl said she uses candy teeth, applying the same cookie frosting to glue the top and bottom teeth to make a "fully edible treat."

But the plastic teeth have an added use, Biehl said.

"It's fun because the kids get a little toy with those fangs," she said. 

Mackenzie Biehl displays two of her "monster donuts" with vampire fangs.

Biehl's "monster donuts" can be made with or without edible vampire fangs. (Mackenzie Biehl)

"So, they eat their doughnut and then they have some fangs to play with at the end."

Biehl said she was giving these to her kids as a fun breakfast treat on Halloween morning. She also delivered a batch to her children's teachers at school last Halloween.

Parents or grandparents can select any doughnut (or muffin) choice of their own to use, of course. The creation is easily adaptable. 

Monster Donuts by Mackenzie Biehl

Supplies

Doughnuts

Vampire fangs

Edible eyes 

Cookie frosting for glue 

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 