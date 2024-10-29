Expand / Collapse search
Wine

Halloween boxed wine dispenses blood-red vino from spooky cauldron

Florida mom shares crafty creation that can be taken to the 'next level'

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
Florida mom demonstrates how to turn plastic cauldron into Halloween wine dispenser Video

Florida mom demonstrates how to turn plastic cauldron into Halloween wine dispenser

Mackenzie Biehl, a wife and mother of two living in Tallahassee, Florida, demonstrates for Fox News Digital how she turned a store-bought plastic cauldron into a wine dispenser and added a spooky effect for Halloween.

A Florida mother whose crafty seasonal food posts on social media have been widely viewed is sharing one of her latest Halloween-themed creations. 

Mackenzie Biehl, 35, is a wife and mother of two children, so she doesn't have much time for complicated crafts. She prides herself on easy-to-make food and drinks from home.

One of her recent creations is a spooky spin on bag-in-a-box wine.

"I know that wine and Halloween go hand in hand for some of my mom friends," she told Fox News Digital. 

"So, I wanted to have some wine available before we go trick-or-treating." (See the video at the top of this article.) 

Mackenzie Biehl is all smiles while posing with a glass of red wine she poured from her spooky wine cauldron she created for Halloween.

Wife and mom Mackenzie Biehl of Florida holds a glass of red wine she poured from the spooky wine cauldron she created for Halloween. (Mackenzie Biehl)

Biehl said she bought a 12-inch plastic cauldron and drilled a hole through its side. 

She then took the wine bag out of the box, placed it inside the cauldron and fed the spigot through the hole.

Biehl uses red wine to look like blood — but any type of wine can be used.

"And, yes, this is fun, but I wanted to take it to the next level" by adding a fog effect, she said.

Biehl uses dry ice and a small bowl of water to create the mist that comes out of the cauldron. 

This is a closer look at the fog effect Mackenzie Biehl uses to add some spooky flare to her wine cauldron creation for Halloween.

This is a closer look at the fog effect Biehl uses to add some spooky flare to her wine cauldron creation for Halloween. (Mackenzie Biehl)

Because dry ice can't be handled, it's best to use tongs, Biehl said.

"You can also put this in cocktails," she said. 

"You just have to make sure that the dry ice is melted before you drink it," she said, urging care overall around the use of dry ice. 

Spooky Wine Cauldron by Mackenzie Biehl

Supplies

Mackenzie Biehl poses with a glass of wine she poured out of a plastic cauldron filled with a fog effect she created using dry ice.

Biehl poses with a glass of wine she poured out of a plastic cauldron filled with a fog effect she created using dry ice. (Mackenzie Biehl)

Bag-in-a-box wine

Plastic cauldron (12 inches) 

Dry ice 

Drill to make 3/4-inch hole

Small bowl of water 

"You can slowly add a little more dry ice and a little more water to kind of keep this going all evening," Biehl said.

