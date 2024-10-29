Halloween boxed wine dispenses blood-red vino from spooky cauldron

A Florida mother whose crafty seasonal food posts on social media have been widely viewed is sharing one of her latest Halloween-themed creations.

Mackenzie Biehl, 35, is a wife and mother of two children, so she doesn't have much time for complicated crafts. She prides herself on easy-to-make food and drinks from home.

One of her recent creations is a spooky spin on bag-in-a-box wine.

"I know that wine and Halloween go hand in hand for some of my mom friends," she told Fox News Digital.

"So, I wanted to have some wine available before we go trick-or-treating." (See the video at the top of this article.)

Biehl said she bought a 12-inch plastic cauldron and drilled a hole through its side.

She then took the wine bag out of the box, placed it inside the cauldron and fed the spigot through the hole.

Biehl uses red wine to look like blood — but any type of wine can be used.

"And, yes, this is fun, but I wanted to take it to the next level" by adding a fog effect, she said.

Biehl uses dry ice and a small bowl of water to create the mist that comes out of the cauldron.

Because dry ice can't be handled, it's best to use tongs, Biehl said.

"You can also put this in cocktails," she said.

"You just have to make sure that the dry ice is melted before you drink it," she said, urging care overall around the use of dry ice.

Spooky Wine Cauldron by Mackenzie Biehl

Supplies

Bag-in-a-box wine

Plastic cauldron (12 inches)

Dry ice

Drill to make 3/4-inch hole

Small bowl of water

"You can slowly add a little more dry ice and a little more water to kind of keep this going all evening," Biehl said.