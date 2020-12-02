Lady Gaga teams with Oreo to debut new cookie inspired by 'Chromatica' album

Lady Gaga, whose voice was once inescapable from the sound system at your local supermarkets, is now coming for the cookie aisle.

The “Stupid Love” singer has teamed up with Oreo to create a new cookie variety inspired by Gaga’s 2020 album “Chromatica,” and not, as one might expect: Oreo’s never-ending desire to create cookies based on every conceivable flavor and color in the known spectrum.

The cookies, which will be released in 2021, will feature pink-hued Golden Oreo wafers sandwiching a green crème filling. Each will also be embossed with one of four designs: one classic, and three others inspired by whatever Gaga’s “Chromatica” album is trying to convey.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While the official release date for full-size packages has yet to be determined, Oreo did reveal that six-packs will be on shelves at convenience stores in January. Those who can’t wait to find out when they can finally buy a whole, screaming-pink package of Oreos can sign up for the Lady Gaga x Oreo Stan Club to be the first to learn of any impending Oreo release dates, with the added benefit of receiving a free six-pack, should they be among the first 1,000 to sign up.

In addition to the cookies, Gaga and Oreo are launching the Sing It With Oreo campaign, encouraging fans to “spread musical messages of kindness” by visiting SingItWithOreo.com starting on Dec. 15 and creating a short song to send to loved ones via social media.

Visitors to the site can also enter a sweepstakes to meet Gaga for a “flyaway concert experience,” among other prizes including three- or four-night trips to see her in concert, or various Oreo swag.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for Oreo has also confirmed to Fox News that the cookies, despite their wild colors, are flavored just like Golden Oreos (vanilla-flavored wafers with original crème filling), and not some type of neon coconut-scented bodypaint.