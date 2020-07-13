Expand / Collapse search
Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts to celebrate 83rd birthday

Doughnut forget to wish them a Happy Birthday when you’re there.

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler
It’s Krispy Kreme’s birthday and it can give away free doughnuts if it wants to.

CHICK-FIL-A POSTPONES COW APPRECIATION DAY DUE TO SAFETY CONCERNS

The beloved doughnut-chain is turning 83 this Friday and wants to share the love – by awarding customers with the ultimate sugar high: a BOGO dozen box of doughnuts.

"Chula Vista, USA - May 11, 2011: Studio shot of an instantly recognizeable Krispy Kreme Doughnuts box filled with an assortment of delicous doughnuts."

"Chula Vista, USA - May 11, 2011: Studio shot of an instantly recognizeable Krispy Kreme Doughnuts box filled with an assortment of delicous doughnuts."

On July 17, fans can sate their sweet craving by heading to a nearby outpost of the octogenarian doughnuterie and ordering a dozen of your favorite kind of doughnuts. In return, you’ll get your own box as well as a free dozen Original Glazed. Sharing not required.

Like all birthdays, the promotion will only run for one day. Meaning, you might want to schedule your pick-up early.

The BOGO offer is available via drive-thru or pick-up.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.