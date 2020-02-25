Krispy Kreme launching delivery on Leap Day, offering free doughnuts in honor of Leap Day babies

In honor of both Leap Day and our collective disinterest in actually leaving the house to get food, Krispy Kreme has announced its new nationwide delivery program to launch on Feb. 29.

Earlier this week, the doughnut chain revealed plans to partner with DoorDash in order to facilitate delivery from “nearly all” of its 350-plus U.S. locations, to folks living within 10 miles of a doughnut shop.

And because this promotion launches on Leap Day, Krispy Kreme is planning to send special deliveries to hospitals’ maternity wards within the delivery range.

“Krispy Kreme doughnut delivery is pretty sweet, and so are Leap Day babies. Using 2020’s extra day to make the leap to national delivery, while celebrating Leap Day babies, will be a fun moment for our brand and fans,” said Dave Skena, the chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release.

In order to receive the doughnuts, families or staffers at those hospitals are required to share news of their Leap-Day deliveries, tagging it with @KrispyKreme on Twitter and Instagram, and sharing it with a hashtag reading #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery.

In delivering those doughnuts, Krispy Kreme claims to be celebrating “the most special deliveries of all.”

Meanwhile, anyone else who wants some doughnuts delivered (and is willing to actually pay for them) can order from their nearest location via KrispyKreme.com or the Krispy Kreme app beginning on Saturday, Feb. 29.

A $4.99 delivery fee will be added to each order at most locations, Krispy Kreme confirmed.