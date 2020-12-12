Krispy Kreme selling 12 doughnuts for $1 to celebrate ‘Day of the Dozens’

Saturday is the 12th day of the 12th month and Krispy Kreme is celebrating with a special offer.

Calling it the “Day of Dozens” deal, the chain is selling 12 Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1.

But there is a catch: Customers do have to buy another dozen doughnuts at regular price, according to the announcement.

The offer is only available on Saturday, Dec. 12 for in-store purchases in the U.S. and Canada.

However, the “Day of Dozens” deal is not available in Connecticut. There’s also a limit of two $1 dozens per customer.

Krispy Kreme’s Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena told USA Today that it’s “extra important to share joy this year.”

“On 12/12, we're making it easy and delicious to celebrate someone you know on the ‘nice list,’” Skena said.

Krispy Kreme has also released its holiday collection of doughnuts, which includes the “Santa Belly,” “Present” and “Festive Tree.”

According to the company website, the “Santa Belly” doughnut is dipped in red icing and filled with chocolate cream, the “Present” doughnut is dipped in green icing and filled with sugar cookie cream, and the “Festive Tree” is dipped in cream cheese icing and filled with velvet cake batter.

Krispy Kreme will also be releasing “Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts” on Dec. 16.