Published

KFC gifts new car to employee who walks 6 miles a day for job

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30 are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com

KFC is really trying to drive home the point that it appreciates its employees.

Oregon KFC employee Crystal Lachance said she was shocked when her boss announced she had secretly nominated Lachance for the “Kentucky Fried Wishes” award, with a grand prize of a brand new car — and she won.

“I went to work this morning and got surprised with a brand new car," Lachance shared on Facebook. "Apparently my boss Miranda entered me in a drawing a few months ago and I won this brand new car."

“This made my day," she added. "I have been struggling a lot this year but haven't [given] up and have been working very hard, I finally went in and got my permit and have been trying to save up to buy a car."

Lachance, a single mom to her 8-year-old son, had been working at the KFC in Salem for a year, and walking 3 miles each way to get to the fast-food restaurant. Her dedication to the position is what inspired her boss to put Lachance up for the special award, which honors employees who go above and beyond at work.

In addition to saving Lachance a daily two-hour commute, KFC also will reportedly pay for six months of car insurance.

“Despite having fallen on hard times recently, Crystal continues to be very outgoing and willing to help others when needed,” a KFC spokesperson told Fox 4.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.