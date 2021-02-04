Expand / Collapse search
Breakfast
Published

Kellogg’s releasing Cosmic Brownies cereal with Little Debbie

Kellogg’s, Little Debbie previously released Oatmeal Creme Pies cereal

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Kellogg’s and Little Debbie are at it again.

On Thursday, Kellogg’s announced that it will be releasing yet another Little Debbie-based breakfast item: Cosmic Brownies cereal.

The new cereal based on the iconic snack is set to hit store shelves across the U.S. in May, according to the announcement provided to Fox News.

The cereal will feature "crispy, indulgent brownie squares with cosmic rainbow pieces," just like Little Debbie’s Cosmic Brownies, according to the announcement.  

Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies cereal will be hitting store shelves in May, according to Kellogg’s.

Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies cereal will be hitting store shelves in May, according to Kellogg’s. (Kellogg's)

Kellogg’s suggested retail price will be $3.99 for an 8.2-ounce box and $5.69 for a 13.2-ounce box.

The Cosmic Brownies cereal isn’t the first time Kellogg’s and Little Debbie have teamed up for breakfast.

Late last year, the two companies partnered to make Oatmeal Creme Pies cereal.

The breakfast item was a way for the companies to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Little Debbie’s Oatmeal Creme Pies, Fox News previously reported.

The cereal -- which is made with crispy spiced oatmeal cookie cereal bits coated in cinnamon, nutmeg and molasses -- and hit grocery stores in December. 

