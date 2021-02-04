Kellogg’s releasing Cosmic Brownies cereal with Little Debbie

Kellogg’s and Little Debbie are at it again.

On Thursday, Kellogg’s announced that it will be releasing yet another Little Debbie-based breakfast item: Cosmic Brownies cereal.

The new cereal based on the iconic snack is set to hit store shelves across the U.S. in May, according to the announcement provided to Fox News.

The cereal will feature "crispy, indulgent brownie squares with cosmic rainbow pieces," just like Little Debbie’s Cosmic Brownies, according to the announcement.

Kellogg’s suggested retail price will be $3.99 for an 8.2-ounce box and $5.69 for a 13.2-ounce box.

The Cosmic Brownies cereal isn’t the first time Kellogg’s and Little Debbie have teamed up for breakfast.

Late last year, the two companies partnered to make Oatmeal Creme Pies cereal.

The breakfast item was a way for the companies to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Little Debbie’s Oatmeal Creme Pies, Fox News previously reported.

The cereal -- which is made with crispy spiced oatmeal cookie cereal bits coated in cinnamon, nutmeg and molasses -- and hit grocery stores in December.