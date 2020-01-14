Viral video shows man calmly eating meal while fight rages around him

This guy must really like his kebab.

Footage of a fight at a kebab shop in England showed a man calmly sitting at a table eating his food while a fight rages around him. After it was shared on social media, the video went viral with many people commenting on the kebab-eater’s calm attitude.

WARNING: FOOTAGE CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

The fight occurred last Friday night at Ken’s Kebabs in Portsmouth, Yahoo News reported. The footage showed several people involved in the altercation, although several of them appear to be trying to break up the fight.

The footage also shows a man calmly sitting at one of the establishment’s tables, eating his food. Even when the fight gets close to him, he barely seems to react.

Yahoo News identified the man as Chris Hill, a 52-year-old father who reportedly popped into the kebab shop after a trip to the pub.

According to the news outlet, Hill noticed the fight erupt but decided not to leave his seat and continued to listen to the radio. Apparently, he was enjoying his kebab, although he was reportedly not a big fan of the fries.

Authorities were not called to the scene, according to Yahoo News.

Footage of the incident was viewed over 21 million times on Twitter. Many of the commenters were amused by Hill’s lack of reaction, with many joking about him minding his own business. Several users referred to it as the funniest part of the video.