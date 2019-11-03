Kanye West Sunday service food compared to Fyre Fest: 'The server looked at me crazy when I asked for another pancake'

A viral post has people comparing a brunch held before a Kanye West concert to the infamous Fyre Fest.

An image of a plate of two medium-sized pancakes, two strips of bacon and a small sausage patty surfaced online alongside claims that it cost $55. After going viral, the catering company responsible is fighting comparisons to the infamous Fyre Fest.

On Friday, Kanye West performed at an outdoor service at Bethany Church in Baton Rouge, La. While the service was free, a $55-a-plate “Brunchella” was held beforehand, Page Six reports. The brunch event was reportedly a fundraiser for the church.

Kimberly Kinchen posted a photo of her plate to her Facebook page with the caption, “This is the wonderful & COLD brunch BUFFET we are being served by Boil & Roux BR. & the server looked at me crazy when I asked for another pancake.”

She later updated the post to clarify that she “opted out of a small scoop of cold grits.”

The image quickly drew comparisons to similar pictures of food reportedly served at the infamous Fyre Fest, which allegedly included a basic cheese sandwich and what appeared to be a handful of salad.

In a statement obtained by the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Lauryn’s Fine Catering acknowledged that they were aware of “the poor service and quality of food provided during the event as a paid vendor.“

The statement continues, “The catering company acknowledges it did not provide adequate food for ONE attendee and a social media post went viral,” the company said. “Any further inquiries or food complaints associated with the event can be directed to Lauryn’s Fine Catering.”

According to a report from TMZ, Kanye West did not get paid for his performance on Friday.