Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo clinch victory in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut and Miki Sudo clinched victory in the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest Thursday.

California native and 11-time champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut ate 71 hotdogs to clinch the coveted Mustard Belt on New York's Coney Island boardwalk. Last year he set a record by eating 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes.

Earlier, Miki Sudo of Las Vegas won her sixth consecutive women's title by eating 31 hot dogs.

The 33-year-old fell short of last year's 37 frankfurters but easily beat runner-up Michelle Lesco, who ate 26 hot dogs.

ESPN released a documentary Tuesday featuring the rivalry between Chestnut and his longtime foe, Japan's Takeru Kobayashi, who no longer takes part in the contest.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

