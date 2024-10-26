Jimmy John's announces 'Picklewich' — here's how people responded

The "Picklewich" will be coming to Jimmy John's locations next week for a limited time, allowing customers to swap out bread for two halves of a giant pickle, the company announced in a press release on Thursday, October 24.

"This innovation delivers all the flavors of a classic Jimmy John’s sandwich, but with a twist: a giant kosher dill pickle replaces the bread, offering a juicy, crunchy, and satisfying bite," said the company.

The "Picklewich" will come in two varieties, said Jimmy John's: the "Vito" and the "Turkey."

"Remixed for pickle lovers, it’s our premium meat from our Vito original sandwiched between two halves of a juicy Jimmy Pickle. Enjoy salami, capocollo & provolone cheese, fresh-sliced lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, and oregano-basil with a crispy, pickley crunch," said Jimmy John's.

The turkey version will consist of turkey, provolone, lettuce, and tomato, noted the company.

Additionally, Jimmy John's is reviving the "fan-favorite Pickle Jimmy Chips" alongside the release of the Picklewich.

"The salty, sour, dilly, and delicious pickle flavor is added to classic Jimmy Chips that are made with real salt, 100% peanut oil, and thick sliced potatoes," said Jimmy John's.

The Picklewich will be available from October 28 through November 14, the release noted.

Reactions to the Picklewich on social media were largely divided between excitement and horror.

"My pregnant self is screaming with joy right now omg," wrote one user on Instagram in response to Jimmy John's post announcing the Picklewich.

"I would still order pickles on the picklewich," said another user.

"Jimmy’s gives the people what we want!!!" added yet another.

Two people who said they worked at Jimmy John's locations were less enthused, however.

"If anyone orders this at my location I'm going to lose it," said a user on Instagram. Another followed up saying "literally already dreading (people) coming in to try and order it (because) they saw it on the tv."

On Reddit, the announcement of the Picklewich was posted to the "r/Stupidfood" subreddit, where it received a surprisingly warm reception.

"Stay in ketosis AND 400% of my daily recommended sodium intake?? Count me in!" said Reddit user "senteryourself."

"As a person suffering from low (blood pressure), I would like this," said Reddit user "Bourbonaddicted."

Another user said they had tried making their own version of a pickle sandwich at home and "with the right meat and cheese ratio, it's absolutely delicious."

Others raised concerns that the sandwich would be too messy to enjoy.

"As a type 1 diabetic and pickle lover, I'm all for it, but I know I'm eating it without a shirt on and showering immediately afterwards. It's gonna be a mess," said user "anuncommontruth."

"I want this pickle sammy, but wrapped in lettuce just to hold everything together better and make it less messy," said "ArrowNYC."

While Jimmy John's is the first fast food chain to release a pickle-based sandwich, the concept is not unique.

In July, a deli in New York went viral for its pickle bun sandwich. "What's the Dill," a restaurant in Detroit, has been serving pickle sandwiches since its opening in November 2022, says its website.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jimmy John's for additional comment.