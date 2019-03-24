Jelly Belly creator introduces CBD-infused jelly beans

The Jelly Belly candy bean creator is starting a new line of jelly beans that include the marijuana extract cannabidiol (CBD), to the delight of consumers of marijuana edibles.

David Klein founded the famous Jelly Belly name and has now created a new company called Spectrum Confections, which is adding CBD oil to 38 flavors including toasted marshmallow, pina colada, strawberry cheesecake and mango. They quickly sold out.

“Toasted marshmallow, pina colada, strawberry cheesecake . . . which is one of my favorites,” said Klein to Cannabis Aficionado. “Our mango tastes more like mango than mango does.”

He said the company planned on adding real fruit juice to the beans to make them as healthy as possible. They will come in three varieties: original, sugar-free and sour.

Klein said he recently became aware of the health benefits attributed to CBD. “And I said to myself, ‘is anybody doing a jelly bean with CBD?’ I could not find any.”

He told Cannabis Aficionado the candies will not include THC, the main active ingredient in cannabis, as the company is focused on creating CBD-only varieties for now.

He also claimed the small size of each jelly bean would give customers flexibility in how much they eat. "The jelly bean is perfect for the proper dosage [of CBD],” Klein remarked to Cannabis Aficionado. “We are putting 10 ml in each [bean]. If people want a small dose, they eat one. If they want 20 ml, they can eat two,” and so on. “They can decide what their proper dosage is.”

Jelly beans have been a staple in American culture over the years, with former president Ronald Reagan a big fan.

In 1980, Klein sold rights to the Jelly Belly name to the Herman Goelitz Candy Co, which changed its name to Jelly Belly Candy Company in 2001.