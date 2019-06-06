Jamba Juice drops the juice from their name

Jamba Juice is changing their name … to Jamba.

The company will continue to sell juice, they just want customers to know that juice isn’t the only thing they do. To go along with the new name, their new tagline is “Smoothies. Juices. Bowls.”

In fact, the new plan for Jamba is to emphasize their bowls, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. This is reportedly a response to the rise of healthy eating options, with fast-casual salad chains and poke restaurants on the rise. With more and more competition, Jamba hopes to capitalize on their brand.

“When the brand started almost 30 years ago in San Luis Obispo, it was basically a little juice shop with a big idea,” Geoff Henry, the brand’s president, told NRN. “This brand has led the way in making wellness more accessible and, in so doing, created a multibillion-dollar smoothie and juice category in the process.”

IHOP RENAMES ITS BURGERS 'PANCAKES' AS PART OF LATEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

“The reality is that many guests don't know that Jamba offers bowls,” Henry continued. “Therefore the name change with the new sub-brand is a way to help highlight to guests our wider array of offerings and keep up with the changing marketplace.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new menu will feature ingredients like matcha, acai and spirulina. In an effort to bring lower sugar options to their customers, Jamba teamed up with a nutritionist to help cater to new popular diets. On top of that, the brand is working on a cloud-based system for customers to purchase items from. They’ve also teamed up with Uber Eats to make sure that drivers have access to insulated bags.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“It's certainly an exciting time to be part of Jamba,” says Henry.