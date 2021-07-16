Jack in the Box mocks McDonald's ice cream machines in response to viral video

Nobody likes hearing that the ice cream machines are broken, especially right before National Ice Cream Day.

A TikTok user recently posted a video making fun of both McDonald’s reputation for having ice cream machines and the "Fast and Furious" movies. While the video has gone viral, it also apparently caught the attention of another fast-food joint.

TikTok user William Kelly posted a video to his account that shows him pretending to order three ice cream cones from a McDonald’s. In the video, the cashier replies that the machine is broken. Kelly then responds that his family wanted the ice cream.

The video suddenly changes gears and the cashier turns into Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto from the "Fast and Furious" movies. He responds that family is "everything" and that he’ll fix the machine. The video is part of a current trend of memes online that joke about how seriously the film’s characters take the concept of "family."

The video has been viewed more than 11.6 million times. At least one of the views came from the fast-food chain Jack in the Box.

The rival restaurant chain’s official account commented, "Unfortunately, not even family is strong enough to fix their machines."

Kelly responded, tagging McDonald’s and asking "you gonna take that?"

Jack in the Box also posted a video on its TikTok account that shows a building that appears to be a McDonald’s, although the image is edited to blur out the logos. The video says, "We heard someone’s ice cream machine is broken."

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to FOX News' request for comment.