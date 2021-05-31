Expand / Collapse search
Is Chick-fil-A open on Memorial Day?

Most Chick-fil-A locations will be open Memorial Day but with different hours

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It’s the all-important question: Is Chick-fil-A open or closed on Memorial Day?

Google searches for that question spiked Monday morning, along with questions about other retailers’ Memorial Day hours.

The spike makes sense, since Chick-fil-A is known for being closed on Sundays and is also closed on major holidays, including Christmas and Thanksgiving. 

MEMORIAL DAY 2021: WHAT STORES ARE OPEN?

According to the chain’s website, most Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open Memorial Day, just with slightly different hours. 

Most locations will be operating from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the website. However, some restaurants could be open earlier and close later.

Chick-fil-A recommended that fans check with their local restaurant before going. 

One Chick-fil-A location in Virginia is taking the Memorial Day celebration further by donating some of its sales to a local military organization, according to WTKR.

The franchise owner in Norfolk will be donating 5% of the Memorial Day sales from his store to Honor and Remember, an organization that pays tribute to fallen soldiers, the station reported.

However, if you do visit Chick-fil-A on Memorial Day, you may not be able to get all the sauce you want.

For almost a month, the chain has been experiencing a sauce shortage

The chain first notified customers of the shortage on May 4 with a notice at the top of the company’s website and an email, Fox News previously reported

Most Chick-fil-A locations will be open on Memorial Day during different hours, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 pm. (iStock)

The "Industrywide Supply Chain Shortages" notice is still up on the Chick-fil-A website as of Monday morning. 

"Due to industrywide supply chain shortages, some items, like sauces, may be unavailable," the notice says. "We apologize in advance for any inconvenience."

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.