Is Chick-fil-A open on Memorial Day?

It’s the all-important question: Is Chick-fil-A open or closed on Memorial Day?

Google searches for that question spiked Monday morning, along with questions about other retailers’ Memorial Day hours.

The spike makes sense, since Chick-fil-A is known for being closed on Sundays and is also closed on major holidays, including Christmas and Thanksgiving.

According to the chain’s website, most Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open Memorial Day, just with slightly different hours.

Most locations will be operating from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the website. However, some restaurants could be open earlier and close later.

Chick-fil-A recommended that fans check with their local restaurant before going.

One Chick-fil-A location in Virginia is taking the Memorial Day celebration further by donating some of its sales to a local military organization, according to WTKR.

The franchise owner in Norfolk will be donating 5% of the Memorial Day sales from his store to Honor and Remember, an organization that pays tribute to fallen soldiers, the station reported.

However, if you do visit Chick-fil-A on Memorial Day, you may not be able to get all the sauce you want.

For almost a month, the chain has been experiencing a sauce shortage.

The chain first notified customers of the shortage on May 4 with a notice at the top of the company’s website and an email, Fox News previously reported.

The "Industrywide Supply Chain Shortages" notice is still up on the Chick-fil-A website as of Monday morning.

"Due to industrywide supply chain shortages, some items, like sauces, may be unavailable," the notice says. "We apologize in advance for any inconvenience."