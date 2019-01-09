IHOP server attacked by group of unsatisfied diners says she plans to sue

An IHOP server in Indiana says she’s planning to sue the restaurant – along with some rowdy customers – after she was attacked by a group of diners in mid-December.

Deazah Edwards says she didn’t feel “protected at all” during the incident, which occurred Dec. 14 at the restaurant in Fort Wayne.

“My manager didn't protect me or my co-workers,” Edwards told WANE. “One of my co-workers just kept walking by to do what he was doing and I felt like no one genuinely helped. Nobody cared and that was really hurtful because that was supposed to be my safe place."

Edwards also claims she was unjustly fired four days later, and wasn’t told why.

VIOLENT MCDONALD'S BRAWL BREAKS OUT OVER STRAW

The incident reportedly began after a female customer complained of another server breathing on her food. Edwards offered to take over for the server, but still wasn’t satisfied with her dining experience, Edwards claims.

A manager later offered to pay for the woman’s meal, as well as those of her friends, but the group reportedly continued berating Edwards on the way out, at one point nudging her in the shoulder.

PARIS' FIRST ALL-NUDE RESTAURANT CLOSING DUE TO LACK OF CUSTOMERS

Footage of the incident shows the group and servers exchanging heated words before two of the diners start throwing punches. Other members of the group are seen joining in before the fight eventually breaks up. Someone can also be heard screaming as the scene calms down.

Five people attacked Edwards in total, WANE reports. She says she suffered bruises, scratches and a busted lip as a result of the brawl.

A spokesperson for IHOP told WANE that IHOP does not condone violence of any kind.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Romulus Restaurants Group, which that owns the IHOP location, also told the outlet that Edwards was offered a job at a different IHOP, though Romulus declined to comment further.