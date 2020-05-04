IHOP allegedly working on Panflakes cereal amid TikTok's viral 'cereal pancakes' trend

Good job, TikTok, you’ve officially made “cereal pancakes” a thing.

None other than the International House of Pancakes itself has announced it will begin making a pancake-inspired cereal -- just as the exact same idea is sweeping the TikTok world.

TACO BELL LAUNCHES 'AT HOME TACO BAR' FOR CUSTOMERS TO MAKE OWN MEALS

The cereal, which, according to IHOP, will be called Panflakes, will be made as a limited-edition item.

However, the brand did not share any other information regarding the “little taste” they’re working on — like when, where, and how people can purchase it.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In a photo shared to Twitter, the cereal box itself advertises its contents as being crunchy, syrupy and, if its name didn’t give it away, pancakey.

No one with IHOP was immediately available to confirm whether or not the idea was sparked by the viral TikTok trend, which saw users making tiny pancakes and then putting them in a bowl, so they resemble cereal. However, unlike TikTok's version of the dish, which is eaten with butter and syrup, the IHOP version appears to be an actual breakfast cereal, to be eaten with milk.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Those on social media appear to be genuinely excited about the sweet breakfast cereal option.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No word on if the chain will be changing its name to IHOPF to celebrate its Panflake launch, like the time it temporarily changed its name for a burger campaign.