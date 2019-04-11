Hunter in Washington sets world record for Shiras moose: 'I'm just in awe'

A hunter in Washington recently learned that he set a world record with a moose he bagged back in November.

Jim Hall, from Buckley, was out hunting with friend Jason Parlari in Ferry County on Nov. 28 when they encountered a Shiras moose on the last valid days of Hall’s months-long tag, which he had finally received after applying for more than 30 years.

KEITH OLBERMANN APOLOGIZES FOR TRYING TO MAKE TURKEY HUNTER'S LIFE A 'LIVING HELL'

“I’m not paying attention to its horns,” Hall remembered of the large moose, in a statement to The Spokesman-Review. “I’m trying to get it down as quickly and ethically as possible.”

Only after taking down the moose did Hall and his friend realize the magnitude of the situation.

“I’m just in awe,” he told the Statesman-Review, adding that he estimated the Shiras moose to weigh somewhere in the neighborhood of 650–700 pounds. “I’m texting pictures to people and all my friends are freaking out.”

DEAD RATTLESNAKE UNCOILS ON GRILL, SURPRISES TEXAS HUNTERS

Another buddy suggested Hall share news of his extraordinary hunt with the Safari Club International, which later determined the moose’s points measured a combined 242-inches for a score of 504 7/8 inches — or 1 1/8 inches more than enough to qualify as the new Safari Club world record for a Shiras moose.

“It’s official!!! Our moose is the new world record Shiras Moose!” Hall proudly exclaimed on Facebook when he learned the news earlier this month.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

While officially a Safari Club record, however, the Stateman-Review notes that the Shiras moose came in at about the 60th largest, according to the Boone and Crockett Club’s scoring system, as they both take different factors into account.