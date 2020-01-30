How to handle a post-Super Bowl hangover

So long Super Bowl, hello sick-at-work bowl.

Whether you drank too much in celebration (or in mourning) one thing is for sure if you're currently reading this: You feel awful.

HOSTING A SUPER BOWL PARTY? HERE ARE 6 TIPS FOR CLEANING UP WHEN IT'S OVER

If you didn’t follow the step-by-step process to avoid this exact scenario — as referenced in Fox News’ "How to avoid the post-Super Bowl hangover, aka 'Super Sick Monday'" — then this might be your best bet to get back to feeling as close to new as you can… within reason.

While there’s no cure for a hangover, some foods can also be a big help with the effects. For example, eggs contain an amino acid called cysteine that can break down acetaldehyde (a byproduct produced when your liver breaks down ethanol), and they're also high in B vitamins, which studies have previously shown can help with the symptoms. Bananas, meanwhile, can help bring your potassium levels back up to normal.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

High-protein foods like beef can restore amino acid deficiencies. Nuts can also help with protein-levels and, more importantly, magnesium levels, which can be depleted after a night of partying.

More than just what you eat is what you drink, which, while it might not be the word anyone suffering with a massive hangover wants to hear, is very important. But, we’re not talking about a little “hair of the dog” (a debatable method). Instead, focus on drinking lots of water and electrolyte-rich beverages like coconut water or sports drinks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And if all else fails, there’s always the tried-and-true method of hiding behind a strong cup of coffee, a dark pair of sunglasses and a promise to not do it again next year.

Fox News’ Michael Hollan contributed to this report.