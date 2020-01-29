How to avoid the post-Super Bowl hangover, aka 'Super Sick Monday'

Chances are, your boss knows you’re not actually sick on the Monday after the Super Bowl.

While Super Bowl Sunday is famous for parties, that means that the following Monday morning is famous for headaches, nausea and irritability. In fact, that day is generally considered to be one of the biggest sick days of the year, and it’s pretty obvious why.

In 2018, it was estimated that 13.9 million Americans would call out sick the Monday after the big game, USA Today reports. The following year, an estimated 17.2 million workers were expected to call out, News 10 reports.

Basically, it’s a popular day to stay home and recover, and it’s likely that your boss will know that you aren’t really sick. That said, it’s probably a good idea to try and avoid that post-game hangover, or at least do what you can to make the symptoms manageable.

Obviously, the best way to avoid a hangover is to not drink. But for anyone looking to have a few anyway, Fox News has previously reported that a good rule of thumb is to have a glass of water between every drink. Also, drinking electrolyte-rich drinks can be helpful as well.

While there’s no cure for a hangover, some foods can also be a big help with the effects. For example, eggs contain an amino acid called cysteine that can break down acetaldehyde (a byproduct produced when your liver breaks down ethanol), and they're also high in B vitamins, which studies have previously shown can help with the symptoms. Bananas, meanwhile, can help bring your potassium levels back up to normal.

Lastly, a recent study from Utrecht University revealed that people with lowered levels of vitamin B23 and zinc suffered more severe hangovers. These two substances are commonly found in meat, suggesting that Super Bowl Sunday may not be the best time to try going vegan.