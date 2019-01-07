Heartwarming moment Chick-fil-A employee helps, feeds disabled man in mall food court

A Texas Chick-fil-A employee was caught on camera going above and beyond the call of duty.

Jessica Gomez, who took the photo, was at a food court at a Corpus Christi mall when she saw the unnamed employee leave the fast food outpost and go over and sit down with the disabled customer to help him eat his meal.

“You don’t see that too often, an employee actually staying with a customer, feeding them you know and keeping them company it’s not very often that you see that anymore,” Gomez told KIIITV.

Gomez did not want to interrupt the special moment, so she reportedly took the sweet photo from afar.

Since the photo was shared on social media, others have said the man is a regular at the La Palmera food court, but no other employee has taken the time to help him the way this employee did, KIIITV reported.