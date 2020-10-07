Guy Fieri opening 2 restaurants in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is known as the city of brotherly love, but it’s about to become the town of flavor when Guy Fieri opens not just one, but two restaurants there.

The celebrity chef and Food Network host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” among others, is opening two “joints” serving tacos and burgers at the Philadelphia Live! Casino & Hotel early next year, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Guy’s Taco Joint will serve tacos, salsas and guacamole made from scratch, as well as margaritas, cocktails and Mexican beer, according to the casino website.

Guy’s Burger Joint will serve burgers including his signature Donkey Sauce and “super melty cheese,” plus fries and “off da hook” shakes.

Fieri told the Inquirer Philadelphia is “exactly the kind of environment we like to be in because it’s a bunch of people who love food, love going out, love entertaining.”

“We’re excited,” he told the newspaper. “It’s going to be bigger than big.”

The new casino is slated to open next year. It will encompass 1.5 million square feet with 2,200 slot machines, more than 125 table games, plus a variety of restaurants including the two with Fieri plus a pizzeria, noodle bar and bakery, according to the developer’s website.

Fieri has opened dozens of branded restaurants, many of which are located inside casinos and other vacation destinations. He also has one, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, in a Louisville, Kentucky mall owned by the same developer as the Philadelphia Live! development, The Cordish Companies.