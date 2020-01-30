The one thing Guy Fieri doesn't like to see at his game-day party

When Guy Fieri hosts a party for the Super Bowl, don’t expect a free-for-all.

A few years back, the mayor of Flavor Town revealed that there are two things he won't be putting out at his game-day party: forks and knives.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be food, however.

As Fieri explained during a 2015 interview with the NFL, he tries to keep the food “fun and easy and mobile versus fork-and-knife kind of stuff. People are moving around.”

According to Fieri, “You gotta be ready for every nook and cranny of your house to be utilized because people are walking around, forgetting their drink in the bathroom and leaving their plate of food on the table. So keep it as far away as possible from the fork and knife.”

Aside from keeping the utensils far away from guests' hands, Fieri also recommended not spending the entire time cooking for the game. Instead, he suggests keeping a good variety of pre-made dishes and ready-to-eat snacks on hand.

Also, he recommended accepting help from guests. “When people ask what they can bring, so often we're quick to say, ‘Nothing, I've got it handled.’ But have people bring things. The easy things,” he said.

While forks and knives won’t be at any of Guy Fieri parties, there is one thing he can't have too much of: ice. The famous chef noted that it’s important to have a lot of it, and, if possible, to keep the drinks stored outside.

Cold drinks and plenty of finger foods? Sounds like a pretty sweet party to us.