Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

7 of the grossest world records involving food, insect consumption

Some of the wackiest food-related world records involve Big Macs, mayonnaise and peppers

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

World records aren't all about athletic ability or the lengthiest lives — and they can get very strange and even a bit wacky.

Many world records are quite random and winners maintain their No. 1 position for many years, with very few attempting to challenge the record holder. 

There are numerous strange world records that surround food. 

LIVER, INSECTS, SARDINES — OH MY! 8 ‘GROSS’ FOODS THAT NUTRITIONISTS SAY YOU SHOULD EAT

Mayonnaise, peppers, a popular Easter treat and even inedible living things have all been part of bizarre world records.

A three-way split photo of Peeps, a pepper and a hot dog

Peeps, peppers and hot dogs have all been foods used to break world records.  (EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images; Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images; Alexandra Schuler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Read on to see some of them. 

  1. Most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime
  2. Most cow brains eaten in 15 minutes
  3. Most cockroaches eaten
  4. Fastest time to eat 50 Carolina Reaper chili peppers
  5. Most mayonnaise eaten in three minutes
  6. Most hot dogs eaten in contest 
  7. Most Peeps eaten in five minutes 

1. Most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime

Donald Gorske holds the record for the most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime. 

Gorske from the United States has eaten a grand total of 34,128 Big Macs in his life. 

GRANDMOTHER OF 12 BREAKS GUINNESS WORLD RECORD FOR LONGEST PLANK HELD AT OVER 4.5 HOURS: ‘LIKE A DREAM’

"What makes me a Big Mac enthusiast is the hamburger. I knew I wanted to eat my favorite food, hamburger, every day. The best hamburger sandwich ever made was the Big Mac so that is what I wanted to eat every day," said Gorske, per Guinness World Records. 

"The main reason I stayed with this pursuit for so many years is that Big Macs are still my favorite food and I look forward to eating them every day."

Gorske's advice for someone who wants to challenge him? "Don't." 

Close-up of a Big Mac burger

The most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime is a whopping 34,128.  (Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

"The advice I’d give someone who would like to challenge my record title is ‘don’t.’ I’ll be dead before you could even challenge it. I’m blessed with a high metabolism and good health, which allow me to eat Big Macs without gaining a lot of weight," Gorske said per the source. 

"I might be the only person alive who could eat Big Macs every day without ill effects."

2. Most cow brains eaten in 15 minutes

In 2002, Takeru Kobayashi ate 57 cow brains. 

He accomplished the feat in a total of 15 minutes, according to Major League eating. 

That's an average of almost four cow brains per minute.

3. Most cockroaches eaten

Ken Edwards of Glossop, Derbyshire, England holds the record for most live cockroaches eaten in one minute. 

How many did Edwards eat for the record? - 36 Madagascan cockroaches. 

In 2001, Edwards ate the cockroaches in just 60 seconds. 

Cockroach on a spoon

36 Madagascan cockroaches were eaten by Ken Edwards in 60 seconds.  (Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

4. Fastest time to eat 50 Carolina Reaper chili peppers 

Some like it hot and the Carolina Reaper is one of the hottest peppers of them all. 

Mike Jack of Canada ate 50 of the peppers in Sept. 2023 in 6 minutes and 49.2 seconds. 

MISSOURI MUSEUM ACHIEVES WORLD RECORD FOR LARGEST GATHERING OF PEOPLE WITH UNDERWEAR ON THEIR HEADS 

After he ate the 50 peppers to break the record, he went on to eat 85 more, according to The Guardian, giving him a grand total of 135 peppers. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The first pepper is the worst," Jack told Guinness after setting the record. "The initial shock of spiciness is intense. The second one doesn’t seem as bad, but each one after that gets hotter and hotter as the peppers touch new places in your mouth."

This is not the only Guinness World Record held by Jack. 

He also holds the record for the fastest time to drink a bottle of hot sauce at 8.56 seconds, fastest time to drink one liter of tomato sauce at 1 minute 5.56 seconds and the longest habanero pepper kiss, which he accomplished with the help of his wife. 

The kiss lasted 15 minutes and 6.5 seconds. 

5. Most mayonnaise eaten in three minutes

You may like to spread a little mayo on your sandwich, but no one has consumed as much as Michelle Lesco. 

Lesco, from Las Vegas, ate the most mayonnaise in three minutes on Dec. 13, 2018, according to Guinness World Records. 

The amount of mayo Lesco consumed by the spoonful was 2,448 grams, which equals about three-and-a-half jars. 

Mayonnaise in a glass bowl

For her world record, a woman named Michelle Lesco ate mayo (shown here in a bowl) by the spoonful. In three minutes, she was able to eat 2,448 grams, which equals about three-and-a-half jars' worth of mayo.  (iStock)

6. Most hot dogs eaten in contest

Joey Chestnut has eaten the most hot dogs in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to date. 

He ate 76 total hot dogs in 10 minutes on July 4, 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

As of 2022, Chestnut had won the annual competition 15 times, according to Major League Eating. 

Joey Chestnut after winning Nathan's Hot Dog Contest

Joey Chestnut has set many food-related records, including the most hot dogs eaten at a Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.  (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

He also holds records in over 50 other food-related challenges, including the most pulled pork sandwiches eaten, the most Taco Bell soft tacos and the most hard-boiled eggs, according to the source. 

7. Most Peeps eaten in 5 minutes 

Peeps are a marshmallow treat often eaten around Easter. 

Competitive eater Matt Stonie ate 255 peeps during the second-annual World Peeps Eating Championship in 2017, according to Major League Eating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He downed the Peeps in five minutes.  

He beat his own record of 200 that he set the year before. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 