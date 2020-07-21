Grilled queso dip takes over TikTok, social media

This gives a new meaning to “grilled cheese.”

Users on the video-sharing platform TikTok are sharing their takes on the newest food trend, grilled queso, and it’s a smoky sensation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the videos of people attempting to make the savory dip, you line up your ingredients in an aluminum pan before placing it on the heated grill. Though the variety of additions for the dip vary, with some using beef, while others omit it and instead amp up the flavor with chorizo or keep it veggie, there is always one ingredient that cannot be omitted: cheese, and lots of it.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Regardless of the chosen ingredients, however, the method remains the same: On a grill, let the covered creation cook for about 15 minutes and then stir. After that, leave the dip in there until it’s completely melted – an exact time was not shared. Once it’s finished, TikTok claims you will be left with a cheesy, smoky dip fit for a party – a socially distanced one, that is.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TikTok is no stranger to trying out food trends. Most recently, the creation du jour on the platform was frog bread, which is exactly what it sounds like – bread made in the shape of a frog that is then baked.