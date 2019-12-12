Grapefruit spill on Florida freeway temporarily stops traffic, Twitter responds with jokes

A grapefruit spill on a central Florida freeway caused a bit of a jam for commuters on Wednesday.

The tractor-trailer carrying the grapefruit lost the load while traveling on the turnpike near State Road 50. Clean-up crews were immediately called to the scene of the incident.

In aerial footage of the freeway, the crews could be seen sweeping thousands of grapefruits off of the roadway. The truck, meanwhile, had pulled over to salvage the rest of the load, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Fittingly, the citrus spill happened in Orange County.

No one was hurt, according to reports. However, the spill did cause temporary congestion while the road was being cleaned. Traffic reportedly came to a standstill for about 10 minutes before the freeway was opened up to a single lane.

Twitter users, meanwhile, did not seem concerned about the traffic but instead offered their best jokes and puns about the situation.

"Guess the driver couldn't concentrate or keep his eyes peeled," one clever user commented.

It was not reported what became of the thousands of discarded grapefruits.