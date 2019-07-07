Grandfather accidentally brings cake laced with marijuana to nurses as a 'thank you' gift

A grandfather trying to say thanks to a group of nurses accidentally took the term “baking a cake” a little too literally.

The man reportedly unknowingly gifted the nurses a cake laced with marijuana. The dessert was allegedly left over from his grandson’s 18th birthday party.

The incident occurred on May 27, Fox 4 reports, at a hospital in Warrington, England. The grandfather had intended the cake to be a “thank you” to the nurses who had recently taken care of a family member of his. He was apparently unaware of the cake’s “extra” ingredient.

Staff members reportedly noticed a strange odor coming from the cake and notified Cheshire Police. It was at that point it was discovered that the cake was laced with marijuana. It was then destroyed and authorities began an investigation.

At least one member of the hospital’s staff ate part of the cake, but did not suffer from any “ill effects.” It was confirmed that no patients ate any of the dessert and no “issues that compromised patient” care arose from the incident.

The Warrington and Halton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust posted the following statement to their website: “On 27th May 2019 a visitor brought in some birthday cake from their relative’s 18th birthday which was offered to our staff as a ‘thank you’ for the excellent care that a patient had received. The visitor was completely unaware that there was cannabis in the cake.

“Only one member of staff ate a small piece of cake, did not suffer any ill effects, did not care for any patients afterward and finished their shift. On noticing a strange odor from the cake senior staff notified Cheshire Police who removed and subsequently destroyed the cake.

“The Trust activated its usual incident investigation process and interviewed all staff concerned; only one member of staff ate the cake, no-one came to any harm and no patients ate the cake. We are now working with staff to exercise caution on receiving edible gifts.

"To confirm, there were no issues that compromised patient care during the shift relating to the consuming of the cake.”

The website also included a statement from the Cheshire Police, which said, “Officers received a report on Monday 27 May that a cake which was suspected to contain drugs had been brought into Warrington Hospital by a member of the public and given to staff. Following an investigation, officers determined that the member of the public who had brought in the cake was unaware of the content of the cake as it had been left over from their grandson’s birthday party.

“Officers have now spoken to all parties involved and given some strong words of advice. The case has now been closed and the cake has been destroyed.”