Georgia man breaks into Waffle House, fixes himself multiple snacks before leaving

When you’re craving Waffle House, really nothing else will suffice.

Police in South Carolina are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who broke into a Waffle House in Murrells Inlet, prepared himself three snacks, and then absconded with a package of disposable gloves.

WHICH FAST FOOD RESTAURANT FIRST OPENED AS A DRIVE-THRU-ONLY ESTABLISHMENT?

The crime took place very early on Sunday morning, according to surveillance images shared by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. In them, the suit-wearing suspect can be seen striding through the empty restaurant, after reportedly entering through “the front door of the closed establishment,” according to police.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“The suspect in the photos sat in a booth then walked to the food storage area and proceeded to prepare food to eat,” the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

“He repeated the process two more times before leaving with some sani-gloves.”

Local residents are now being asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843)-546-5102 with any information regarding the theft.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Unfortunately, however, police did not reveal whether or not the suspect prefers his hash browns scattered, smothered, covered or chunked.