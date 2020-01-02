Georgia man arrested for watching porn, touching himself at Applebee's restaurant

A Georgia man who was arrested on Friday was watching porn on his cellphone and touching himself at an Applebee’s restaurant, police said.

The Thomasville Police Department responded to an incident at the chain restaurant around 9:30 p.m., WCTV reported. Employees and customers – some of whom were under 18 – had reported witnessing the man, Timothy Dugan, fondling himself and watching pornographic content on his cellphone.

Employees forced Dugan to leave the restaurant before police responded, but he was quickly found hiding in a bush near the Applebee’s.

Dugan was charged with indecent exposure and child molestation.