Georgia Little Caesars pizza accused of severely burning 2-year-old with scalding hot sauce

One family’s Hot-N-Ready pizza cost them a trip to the emergency room.

A family stopped off in Lawrenceville, Ga., Friday evening on their way home to get a Little Caesar’s pizza for their two hungry sons, Jeremiah, 15, and Jaden, 9, 11 Alive reports. However, mother Koddi Dunn says when the boys started eating the pizza, some sauce and cheese dropped on their 2-year-old sister, Jordyn, immediately burning the girl.

As soon as the sauce dropped, Dunn said Jordyn started screaming.

"I have never heard such a sound come from a child," Dunn told 11Alive. "We immediately pulled our car over to the side of the road and grabbed her from her car seat. It took all of 30 seconds. In that small amount of time, she continued to cry uncontrollably and said, 'Mommy my hand!'"

The family rushed to a nearby emergency room where a doctor said Jordyn had received second-degree burns that had started to blister.

The family said they went back to the store to talk to the manager after the incident. According to Dunn, the manager told the family the store policy was to hold pizzas at 165 degrees in a warming area before handing to customers. However, since the store was so busy that evening, they handed her a pizza straight from the oven, where they are cooked at around 500 degrees.

Dunn said she is upset the store did not warn her that the pizza was straight out of the oven.

"Why would they put a 400-degree item in a box and hand it to a customer without warning?" Dunn said to 11Alive. "That's not what they normally do. The pizza is supposed to cool before it’s ever distributed. Even when you make pizza at home they tell you to allow it to cool for 5 minutes. And the box hid the heat!"

Dunn said the manager of the store took down her complaint — but warned her nothing would likely come of it.

"As a mom, I never would have passed it back had I known that a 400-degree burning pizza was in it," Dunn said to 11Alive. "The box had heat, and as always my customary warning to my sons to be careful was given. But even still, there is no way anyone could have known what was happening inside the box until a drop from a slice fell on my child."

Dunn and her husband are planning to pursue legal action against the national pizza chain.

"A $5 box of pizza should NEVER end with a trip to the ER," Dunn said.

Little Caesars did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.