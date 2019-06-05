Shopper finds live gecko in raspberry container at grocery store

A shocked shopper couldn't believe her eyes when she allegedly found a live gecko amongst her raspberries which she bought at a UK grocery store, Sainsbury's.

The customer passed over the container with the reptile to Sainsbury's worker Laura Johnson on May 27.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear how the dark-scaled gecko managed to find its way to the Basildon, Essex, Sainsbury's but the company says it has processes in place to "prevent these sorts of scaly surprises."

Johnson said, "I was approached by a fellow customer who had picked them up and she was worried about it being disposed of, I passed it onto a supervisor and left it with him. I can only hope he or she wasn’t hurt."

A spokesperson for the company continued, "We’re investigating with our supplier.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"We’re grateful to the customer and colleagues at our East Mayne store, who arranged for the gecko to be collected by the RSPCA."

Geckos are found in every continent across the globe but prefer warm, tropical climates.