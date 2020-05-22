Official 'Friends' cookbook will be released in September, contain recipe for Rachel's gross trifle

Could this cookbook *be* more appropriate for a “Friends” fan?

Grab your oversized latte cups and put on your meat sweats, because an official “Friends” cookbook will soon be available for anyone craving a Joey Tribbiani-approved meatball sub, or the much-hyped chocolate chip cookies that Phoebe Buffay’s grandmother used to make… which, now that we think of it, were just Nestle Toll House cookies, right?

GET GRILLING: GUY FIERI'S MEMORIAL DAY RECIPE FOR BACON-WRAPPED SHRIMP

“Friends: The Official Cookbook,” by chef Amanda Yee, will contain more than 90 recipes inspired by the series, “from appetizers and main courses and from drinks to desserts.” Along with meatball subs and cookies, fans will find step-by-step instructions for making Monica’s “Friendsgiving Feast,” Chandler’s “Milk That You Chew,” Ross’ “Moist Maker” sandwich, and even Rachel’s horrid, horrid trifle that nobody but Joey liked.

Don’t let that put you off, though. The cookbook’s author has graciously provided “recipe modifications,” hopefully allowing you to edit the sautéed beef from the aforementioned Trifle.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Friends: The Official Cookbook,” which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon for $29.99, is slated for an official release on Sept. 22. Until then, whet your whistle with Yee’s version of Joey’s favorite meatball sandwich, inspired by the Season 5 episode “The One With The Ride Along.”

Yield: 6 servings

Cook time: 1 hour

Ingredients

Meatballs:

¾ pound ground beef

¾ pound ground pork

½ onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons oregano, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons parsley, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons thyme, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons oregano, roughly chopped

½ cup breadcrumbs

⅓ cup red wine

2 eggs

⅓ cup pine nuts, toasted

For the sandwich:

3 cups Joey’s Red Sauce (recipe included with book) or store-bought marinara

12 mozzarella cheese sandwich slices

Six 6-inch Italian submarine rolls

½ cup parmesan cheese

Parsley, roughly chopped.

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl, and using your hands, mix together ingredients. Be careful not to overmix, as this will make the mixture tough. Roll out meatballs which are 2–3 inches in diameter. Place meatballs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes. On a stovetop, and using a large pot, heat marinara sauce on medium. Once meatballs are done, place the meatballs in marinara sauce and allow them to soak and simmer in the sauce, about 10–15 minutes. While meatballs are simmering, cut Italian sub rolls three-quarters of the way open. Place 1–2 slice sof cheese inside and place the Italian subs on a baking tray. Bake in the oven until cheese is soft and melted, about 5 minutes. Once Italian subs are ready, place 3–4 meatballs inside each sub, being sure to include some of the sauce. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and parsley to serve.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Recipe courtesy of "Friends: The Official Cookbook," by Amanda Yee, via Insight Editions.