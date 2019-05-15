Restaurant will give free meals to guests that bring their own table

This restaurant is providing everything for free… except for the table.

A pop-up restaurant in Covent Garden, London, is running the promotion. Any guest or group of guests that bring their own table will be able to eat for free. Of course, guests without a table will still be served, but they’ll have to make a charitable donation.

The restaurant will be called Trattoria Birra Moretti, Metro.co.uk reports. If free food isn’t enough to bring guests, acclaimed Italian chef Gennaro Contaldo will be in the kitchen. Guests will be provided with a free six-course meal, as long as they are strong enough to carry a table across town (or can convince several friends to help them).

“If carrying a table through central London doesn’t bring you closer with your friends, then my delicious cooking definitely will!” Contaldo said of the event, The Independent reports. The restaurant says that any sort of table will do, but they recommend that guests bring one that seats four people.

Guests without a table will still be able to participate, but they’ll have to make a $13 donation to the Campaign Against Loneliness. Tickets must be reserved ahead of time, and online applications will close on May 30th.